Municipal court judge hands down sentences, including to 7 motorists

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Feb. 16, 2021 and Feb. 19, 2021:

• Melody Cline, 50, of Milford, hit-skip, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Feb. 18, 2021 to Feb. 18, 2022, fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. Cline must commit no further offenses for two years and non-reporting probation. If Clint drives before the end of her class 5 suspension, jail time may be imposed. The court will retain jurisdiction over restitution for 60 days from Feb. 18.

• Anthony Rucker, 33, of Amelia, driving under 12-point suspension, driving under suspension, fined $700, assessed $270 court costs. The driving under suspension charge was amended from a driving under suspension-12 points charge. Additional charges of four counts of no operator’s license, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, three counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, and two counts of fictitious registration were dismissed.

• David Lytle, 29, of Chillicothe, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Franklin McIntosh, 32, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $$350, assessed $135 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension-financial, driving under suspension-failing to appear, a second driving under suspension charge, and no motorcycle endorsed license were dismissed.

• Grady Gilkison, 69, of Morrow, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Natasia Young, 25, of Westerville, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $160 court costs. The case was waived by Young.

• Matthew Smedley, 41, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Smedley.

• Joshua Allen, 36, of Blanchester, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $1,000, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a “handled firearm” offense. Allen must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Allen may make an appointment with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office after March 31 to receive both firearms seized. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Anthony Woody Jr., 41, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a falsification charge. Woody must complete eight hours of community service.

• Todd Stephens, 53, of Cincinnati, open container, fined $45, assessed $145 court costs. The case was waived by Stephens.

• Eric Taylor, 46, of Kettering, no deer hunting permit, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Taylor.

