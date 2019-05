Eugene and Evelyn (Michael) Wages of Blanchester will commemorate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2019 with a small family celebration.

They were married June 30, 1969 at Second Creek United Methodist Church.

The couple has four children: Michael Wages of Waynesville, Melissa Wages of Blanchester, Stephen Wages of New Vienna and Phillip Wages of Des Plaines, Ill. They also have six grandchildren.