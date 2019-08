Dan and Susan Reedy of Wilmington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 8. They were married on Aug. 8, 1969.

The couple has six children. They include a son, Glenn Reedy; and five daughters, Diane Flowers, Mary Wright, Lisa Sluder, Karen Wallace and Joyce Foster.

They also have 20 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Reedy is a retired salesman, and Mrs. Reedy has been a homemaker.