64th Annual Pinkerton Family Reunion held

The 64th Annual Pinkerton Family Reunion was held June 29-July 6. The descendants of Forest and Mary Etta Knisley Pinkerton meet each year for a week of reminiscing and making new memories.

Of the 13 children born to Forest and Mary Etta, seven are still living. The eighth couple of these children will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in October.

Doug and Susan Ledford along with Randy and Benita Pinkerton were the organizers of this year’s events.

On Saturday, the men played golf at the Wilmington Elks, and a few of the ladies went out to lunch and went shopping. In the evening, 29 members met at the home of Mary and Larry Ledford for a spaghetti and salad dinner.

On Sunday, 43 attended the New Vienna Church of Christ where our parents belonged. Special music was enjoyed with piano and singing by niece Jennifer Webster. After church, 106 met at the home of Joni and Ron Wolf’s for a carry-in lunch. ‘Lots of catching up on families was done.

Monday was the family golf outing held at the Wilmington Elks with 28 playing in the 9-hole event. Of course, the men played 9 holes earlier in the day with Beth Anna Walraven keeping up with them. After golf, the men were surprised by Danny Pinkerton (Texas) as he was on his way to Cleveland to provide security for the MLB All Star Game. Rita Dodd (Dayton, Ohio), and Kellan Pinkerton (Mt. Orab, Ohio) celebrated with a score of 37. Rita Garrison of the Wilmington Elks fixed a lovely dinner for us. After dinner there was a big domino tournament.

On Tuesday, 29 ladies met at Frisch’s in Wilmington for a light breakfast before heading to Lebanon for shopping and walking the town; 32 ladies then met at the Golden Lamb for lunch at 1:30. The ladies continued shopping at the Monroe outlet.

On Wednesday, 14 of the youngin’s took off and spent the day at Kings Island. The older ladies set up at the Ledfords and made lighthouses out of flower plots. The men played golf and took naps. In the evening, 32 met at Ponderosa in Hillsborofor dinner.

On Thursday, the men and two groups of ladies played golf at Snow Hill. At 5 p.m. 43 met at Snow Hill for a family dinner and meeting. We celebrated Doug and Julie Wickline’s 27th wedding anniversary, Zachary Delaney’s graduation from Wilmington High School, and Brandt Wickline’s graduation from The Ohio State University.

Elected to head up next year’s reunion was Rob and Sara Walraven of New Vienna. The reunion will be held June 24-July 4 2020.

Joyce Pinkerton was the eldest present throughout the week, and Logan Parks was the youngest present.

On Friday, the men played golf again, and the ladies fixed covered dishes to take to Steve and Judy’s for the ham, soup bean, and cornbread dinne — 134 members were present for the very hot and great evening. The kids swam in the pond, had a water balloon fight and a hayride. We held the family auction which was well attended and we raised nearly $1,500 for the family fund. Later, Steve got some of the horses out for the kids to take a ride.

It was a very exciting week and it went by very fast! We missed Wayne and Betty Pinkerton (Ftort Worth, Texas) as their health prevented them from traveling. Keep them and Paulette in your prayers.

God has been with us in travels and everyday living each and every year. We thank him in each and every way for the many blessings that He has given us. God bless everyone.