An open house celebration of the 50th wedding anniversary of James and Joyce Cliburn of Wilmington will take place 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3 at the Calvary Baptist Church Youth Building.

James Cliburn and Joyce King were married Nov. 1, 1969 by Rev. Beegle.

They are the parents of Jennifer Cliburn, Amy Cliburn, Melissa (James Bach) Cliburn, and Jim (Amanda) Cliburn, all of Wilmington. They have eight grandchildren.