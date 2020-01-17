Campbells celebrate annivesary

Ron “Chuck” and Linda (Roberts) Campbell of Lebanon, Ohio will celebrate 59 years of marriage on Jan. 21, 2020.

Both Ron and Linda were born and raised in Wilmington, where they continued to live after they were married until 1966 when they moved to Lebanon. That same year Ron began his career at the Lebanon Correctional Institution where he retired in 1995 as the Deputy Warden.

Linda worked from 1974 to 2008 in retail. They owned and operated a family restaurant “Linda’s Homelike Kitchen” and two vitamin stores Fit as a Fiddle and a GNC. They currently live in Lebanon, as do their three children, Ron & Vurnna Campbell, Glenda & Ted Osner and Lucy & Rob Deardorff.

They have 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren all living locally. They are members of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. They continue to be examples to all who know them as a couple that love God, each other, their family, and their community.