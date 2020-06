Mr. and Mrs. Ronald L. Roberts of Locust Grove, Georgia (formerly of Wilmington) are celebrating 61 years of marriage. They were Wed on June 7, 1959 by the Rev. Ray Beegle.

They are both retired from R+L Carriers.

Ron and Janet are the parents of Ron Roberts (Amy), and Kim (Danny) Groves, also of Locust Grove. They have two grandsons, Dusty Roberts and Spencer (Gabriela) Robert, and one granddaughter, Gabby Groves, all of Georgia.