Happy anniversary to Ben and Mary Conger of Wilmington, celebrating 50 years of laughter and love together.

They were married June 11, 1971 at the Methodist Church in Clarksville.

They have two children, Holly and husband Roger Gaffin, and Cathy and husband Rod Loveless; and four grandchildren.

Both are retired and spend their time traveling, spending time with family & friends, and always finding ways to help in their community.