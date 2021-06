Russell Burton Allen of Jamestown and Joan Kathryn Ludlow of Springfield were married June 29, 1956 in Richmond, Indiana, and they will soon celebrate 65 unforgettable years.

They now reside in Wilmington.

To honor this milestone anniversary, a family celebration is planned. The couple has three daughters, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The Allens treasure the memories and the many blessings of their years together.