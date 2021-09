Patty (Reed) and Truman Long celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, September 3, 2021 with a gathering of friends and family at McCoy’s Banquet Center on the day of their anniversary.

Patty and Truman were married in Peebles, Ohio. They started their marriage in Norwood, Ohio and then soon moved to Blanchester, where they raised their son. They live in Wilmington, Ohio now.

The anniversary celebration was hosted by their son, Tony, and his wife, Karen.