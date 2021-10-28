Snarrs celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Ruth and Neil Snarr celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house given by their children on August 28.

Neil Snarr and the former Ruth Shaban were united in marriage on September 2, 1961 in Toronto, Canada.

Neil (Ph.D.) was a professor of Social and Political Studies at Wilmington College for 42 years.

In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Snarr was a secretary for the Wilmington Yearly Meeting office and a volunteer in the community (15 years with the Salvation Army).

The couple has two sons, Michael (Melissa) Snarr and Kevin Snarr. Both reside in Wilmington.

They also have eight grandchildren: Madison, Ty, Isaiah, Jordan, Mackenzie, Elise, Griffin, and Jillian; and three great-grandchildren: Emery, Dublin, and Luka.

Ruth and Neil Snarr celebrate 60 years of marriage.