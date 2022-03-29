Outstanding Women of Clinton County ‘22: Mary Gibson has impacted many lives

This is the first of six profiles of the honorees of the Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2022. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Many Clinton Countians have found childhood memories as a result of Mary Gibson’s life.

Mary and her husband owned and operated Gibson’s Goodies in Wilmington for almost 20 years, and she was instrumental in the annual Banana Split Festival. As a member of the Rotary Club of Wilmington, Mary was known by all to involve herself in many activities that benefited the citizens of our community.

She began her career in 1968 as the bookkeeper of Adair Furniture Co. and worked there until 2008. She operated her hometown business, Gibson’s Goodies, from 1991 to 2010. Mary has volunteered at the polls and voting booths for over 30 years and continues to serve in this capacity.

She has also been involved with the Lions Club, Cardboard City, Canstructure Committee, Clinton County Homeless Shelter, Rotary Youth Leadership, and much more.

Mary has been a Pageant Mother for Miss Ohio, as well as local Rotary board member and treasurer for the club for approximately 20 years.

She is actively involved in her church community and enjoys serving all those around her. During Wilmington’s annual Cardboard City event, Mary would ensure participants were safe and well-fed on often cold and wet nights.

Besides impacting her local community, Mary has aided others worldwide by hosting an exchange student from Germany in 2010 as well as sending individuals to the RYLA Camp (Rotary Youth Leadership).

She has served as Fidelity Group & Resurrection Chair in her church and as their Minister for Bible Studies. While chairing the scholarship committee for her Rotary club, Mary assisted with awarding local youth.

Mary is a very caring, sincere and humble individual, which you can feel just by speaking to her. Mary has touched the lives of many individuals throughout the years, and continues to do so.

Tickets for the 2022 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon — to be held at Saturday, April 9 at the Roberts Centre — are $25 (cash or check accepted, payable to “OWCC”). Reservations can be made at www.outstandingwomenclintoncounty.org/reservations.html or at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177. The News Journal’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reservations will be accepted through Friday, April 1.

The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, with the ceremony to begin at noon.

If you have any questions, please call 937-382-2574.

