Burges celebrate 50th anniversary

Sgt. James D. Burge and Miss Joan Becker were married on Saturday, June 29, 1968 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Windsor Locks, Connecticut at the 10:30 Mass with Father James McQueeny officiating.

The wedding party consisted of Maid of Honor Marlene Becker (sister of the bride), and Best Man Sgt. Melvin Brown. Ushers were Sgt. James McKay and Sgt. James Schmidt, and Bridesmaids were Laura Becker (sister of the bride) and Susan Burge (sister of the groom). Junior Bridesmaids were Renee Becker and Mara Becker (sisters of the bride), and ring bearers were Joseph Becker and Jon Jay Becker (brothers of the bride).

The Burges will be celebrating with their children, Dr. Mark J. Burge and Jamie D. Burge and families, at Myrtle Beach Resort, South Carolina. The couple will then travel to Connecticut for a family reunion.

They will also have a Mass at St. Columbkille on June 29 to renew their vows.