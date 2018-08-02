Henrys celebrate 50th anniversary

John W. and Judy Henry, of 873 Williams Drive in Wilmington, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 2. John and Judy were married at the New Antioch Church of Christ by Brother Bill Secriest on Friday, Aug. 2, 1968.

John is retired from farming and Judy is employed at Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance in Wilmington.

They are the parents of three children, Jeff (wife, Jeri) and their children Logan, Makayla and Lania; Jennifer (husband, Greg) and their children Ava and Lily; and Dr. Jed (wife, Darci) and their children Grayson, Bennett, Weston, Gretta and Tessa.

The children treated their parents to a family vacation in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Panama City, Florida, in March to celebrate their anniversary.