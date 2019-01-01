Jacobys celebrate anniversary

Keith and Marsha Jacoby 0f Cuba Road in Wilmington celebrated their 32nd wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2018 with the bride’s parents, Dick and Shirley Bogan, along with children and grandchildren.

They were married Dec. 31, 1986 at Grapegrove Church in Jamestown. They have five children, Josh (Laura), Amber (Steve) Hicks, Dustin, and Brittany all of Wilmington and John (Antonia) of Hillsboro; and they have 14 grandchildren.

Keith is employed at G.E. Aviation and Marsha is an Intervention Specialist at Clinton-Massie Schools.