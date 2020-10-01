Celebrating 95th birthday

Celebrate Harold Junior McCoy’s 95th birthday 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 at McCoy Place, 1130 Gurneyville Rd., Wilmington.

Harold is a Navy veteran of WWII and retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 39 years, carrying mail in the New Burlington area. A member of Spring Valley Lions Club, Spring Valley and Xenia Senior Citizens, Miami Chapter Eastern Star, he is a Mason, member of New Burlington Community Church, and attends the Church of the Nazarene in Xenia.

Cards can be sent to 1130 Gurneyville Rd., Wilmington, OH 45177.