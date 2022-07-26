Birthday card shower as Jennie Irelan turns 100

A birthday card shower is planned for Jennie Irelan, who will turn 100 years young on August 13, 2022.

Jennie is the widow of former Clinton-Massie/Wilmington College football coach Frank Irelan, who passed away in 2005.

Their children are: Dika Swartzel of Blanchester; Peggy Holland of Lebanon, Ohio; Hank Irelan of Nome, Alaska; and Bill Irelan, who passed away in 1992.

Jennie is a retired elementary school teacher from Harveysburg School (Clinton-Massie district), a registered nurse, was a 4-H advisor, Rainbow Girls advisor, active in Eastern Star, and enjoyed many years of playing golf and bridge.

You may send cards for Jennie to: Peggy Holland, 5A Claridge Court, Lebanon, OH 45036.