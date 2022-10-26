Celebrate the Smithsons

Please join the families of Bob and Joe Smithson to celebrate two big birthdays — Bob’s 80th and Joe’s 90th — at an open house noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Cape May Campus Center.

Bob and Joe’s parents were James and Mellie Smithson of Clarksville.

Please spread the word among your family and friends to join the celebration.

Please, no gifts, but cards and notes of memories will be appreciated. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information or questions, contact Joyce Berry Smithson at (812)-264-3006.