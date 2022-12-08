100th birthday card shower for Gene DeVoe

The family of Gene DeVoe is hosting a card shower in celebration of his 100th birthday on Dec. 20.

DeVoe is a lifelong Clinton County farmer and is an Ohio Century Farm recipient. DeVoe, as a young boy, is portrayed on the mural in downtown Wilmington. He enjoys watching Ohio State football and basketball, and the Cincinnati Reds.

He previously enjoyed spending winters in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He’s the father of Janice McKeever of Pickerington, Ohio, and Barbara O’Connell of Long Beach, California.

If you wish to send a card, mail it to 8241 State Route 729, New Vienna, Ohio, 45159.

Gene DeVoe https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Gene-Devoe.jpg Gene DeVoe