Kyle and Chelsea Woodruff of Sabina announce the birth of their son, Caden Ray Woodruff, who was born at 5:28 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

He weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and measured 20.5 inches.

Maternal grandparents are Roger and Teresa Earley of Sabina. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Jenny Woodruff of Jamestown.

Great-grandparents include Gary and Cathy Earley, Don and Janis Holland, Tullon and Joyce Woodruff, and Delbert and Sandy Morrow.