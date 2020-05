Jonah James Kelley was born to Billy and Sarah Bein Kelley on April 7, 2020 at Northwestern Hospital in McHenry, Ill. He weighed 7 lbs., 15 oz. and was 18 3/4 inches.

Grandparents are Brent and Jamie Wingo Bein and Bill and Karen Kelley of Algonquin, Ill. Great-grandparents are Jerri Wingo of Wilmington, Ohio and the late James Wingo, after whom he was named.