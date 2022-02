Zachary Carver and Chelsea Kuhlman of West Plains, Missouri are the parents of a baby boy, Xylan Dylan Lee Carver, born Feb. 3, 2022, at 1:21 p.m. at Ozarks Healthcare. He weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 and 1/2 inches long. His sibling is Hazel, 10 months.

His grandparents are James Carver of Sabina, Ohio, and Patricia and Roger Birdsong, and Carrie Carver, all of West Plains.