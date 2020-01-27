Garnai, Retzloff engaged

Bridget Kathlyn Garnai of Wilmington and Cole Asher Retzloff of Wichita, Kansas have announced their engagement.

She is the daughter of Richard and Julie Garnai of Wilmington, and he is the son of Mark and Tammie Retzloff of Beavercreek.

The wedding will be held Oct. 24, 2020 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Wilmington.

The bride-elect is a 2013 graduate of Wilmington High School, a 2017 graduate of Miami University, and a 2019 graduate school graduate of Kent State University. She is a Research Librarian at the University of Dayton

The groom-elect is a 2013 graduate of Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School, a 2017 graduate of Miami University, and is currently enrolled in graduate school at Wichita State University. He is a Production Supervisor at Textron Aviation

The bride-elect is the granddaughter of Margaret Dean and the late Bernard Dean of New Vienna and Jeanette Garnai and the late Geza Garnai of Clinton Township, Michigan.

The groom-elect is the grandson of Emmett and Mary Clare Cater of San Antonio, Texas and Bobby Wells and the late Yvonne Wells of Winchester, Tennessee.