Smith, Gunkel to wed

Daniel (Fritz) and Dawn Howell-Gunkel of Wilmington are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their son, Christopher Michael Gunkel, to Justice Nicole Smith of Wilmington. Justice is the daughter of Cassie Hibbard and Jimmy (Lindsay) Smith.

Mr. Gunkel is a 2015 Wilmington High School graduate, and is currently employed at Best One Tire and runs the Road Side Service Department.

Ms. Smith is a 2016 Wilmington High School graduate and is currently attending Wilmington College. She will graduate in 2020 with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She is also employed at Skyline Chili.

The wedding will be held at Pine Lodge in Washington Court House on September 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. with the reception to immediately follow.

The couple will reside in Wilmington.