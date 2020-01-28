Allen, McLaughlin to wed

Walter and Tammy Allen of Martinsville are pleased to announce the upcoming wedding of their daughter, Autumn Allen, to Kyle McLaughlin of Hillsboro. Kyle is the son of Jeff McLaughlin and Brenda McLaughlin.

Mr. McLaughlin is a 2009 Hillsboro High School graduate, and is employed as a driver for UPS.

Ms. Allen is a 2015 Wilmington High School graduate and is employed at the Wilmington News Journal.

The wedding will be on Leap Day, February 29, 2020 in Wilmington.

The couple will reside in Hillsboro.