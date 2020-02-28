Rachel Lynch, Dylan Rose announce engagement

Rachel Ann Lynch of Clarksville and Dylan Michael Rose of Wilmington have announced their engagement.

Rachel is a daughter of Troy and Laura Lynch of Clarksville, and Dylan is a son of Kevin and Melinda Rose of Wilmington.

The wedding will be held Aug. 1, 2020 at the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, as well as a 2018 graduate of Wright State University where she earned a BSN. She is a labor and delivery nurse at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

The groom also is a 2014 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School, and a 2018 graduate of the University of Cincinnati. He currently is in the Physician Assistant program at Kettering Medical College in Kettering.

The bride is a granddaughter of Nick and Rita Estell of Sabina, and Jerry and Phyllis Penny of Clarksville.

The groom is a grandson of Marilyn Rose of Wilmington and the late Michael Rose, Sandra K. (Ron) Wilt of Wilmington, and Larry (Vicki Dean) Bartram of Xenia.