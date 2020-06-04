Gilmore, Labadie engaged

Rebecca Erin Gilmore and Matthew Robert Labadie, both of Beavercreek, Ohio, are announcing their engagement.

Becky is the daughter of Neil and Jeanie Gilmore of Wilmington, Ohio, and Matthew is the son of Dr. Robert and Karyn Labadie of Nashville, Tennessee.

The wedding will be held on October 3, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio.

The bride-elect is a 2012 graduate of Wilmington High School, and a 2016 graduate of the University of Dayton. She is a Senior Account Coordinator at Vivial Marketing Dayton.

The groom-elect is a 2013 graduate of Father Ryan High School in Nashville and a 2017 graduate of the University of Dayton. He is an engineer at Booz Allen Hamilton, Dayton.

The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of William and Janet Merriman of Xenia, Ohio and Alma Faye and the late Carl Gilmore of Sabina, Ohio.

The groom-to-be is the grandson of Marlene and Dan Connolly of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania and Imelda and Fred Labadie of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.