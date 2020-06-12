Burton, O’Bryon engaged

Jocelyn Burton and Caleb O’Bryon, both of Kent, Ohio are announcing their engagement.

Jocelyn is the daughter of James and Rhonda Burton of Clarksville, Ohio, and the granddaughter of James and Joyce Ridge of Grant City, Missouri, and the late Lucille Burton of Clarksville.

Caleb is the son of Gary and Edna O’Bryon of Howard, Ohio, and the grandson of Rebecca and the late Junior Burch of Howard, and Thorney and Julie Kirk, also of Howard.

The wedding will be held August 15, 2020 at the Wilmington Church of Christ in Wilmington.

The bride elect is a 2017 graduated of Clinton-Massie High School and is currently a photography intern with Interdesign in Solon, Ohio. She will be a senior at Kent State University in the fall and plans to graduate in the spring of 2021 with a major in visual communications design and a minor in photography.

The groom elect was home-schooled and also graduated in 2017. He is currently an architect intern with Richard L. Bowen and Associates, Inc. in Cleveland, Ohio and plans to graduate in the spring of 2021 with a major in architecture.