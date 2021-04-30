Adams and Manson to wed in July

Kirby Bailey and Flossie Barnett Scholl are announcing the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Celina Manson, to James Lee Adams Sr., a son of the late Raven Lee Adams and mother Rose Marie Adams, who survives.

Their children are Alex Ann Manson, Talitha Job Manson, Raven Lee Adams II, Pamela Lee Adams and Khristmas Moon Adams; and a granddaughter, Lorelie Lowry.

The wedding will be held at the Wilmington Church of the Nazarene, located at 2193 Wayne Road, Wilmington, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021.

James Lee Adams Sr. and Celina Manson