Lynch-Badger engaged

Sarah Ann Lynch and Quinten Michael Badger of Paoli, Ind. announce their engagement.

Sarah is the daughter of Troy and Laura Lynch of Clarksville, and the granddaughter of Nick and Rita Estill of Sabina, and Jerry and Phyllis Penny of Clarksville.

Quinten is the son of James Badger and the late Melissa Badger of Salem, Ind., and the grandson of Karen Qualkinbush and the late Don Qualkinbush of Salem, and the late James and Bonnie Badger of Salem.

The bride is a 2012 graduate of Clinton-Massie High School and a 2017 graduate of Wilmington College with a B.A. degree. She is a sales and marketing coordinator at Morgan Foods in Austin, Ind.

The groom is a 2012 graduate of Salem High School in Salem, Ind. He is a full-time farmer in Salem.

The wedding will be Aug. 28 at Martin’s Barn on Knob Creek in Bedford, Ind.