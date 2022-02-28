Juniet, Channels engaged

Alexandria Gabrielle Juniet of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Timothy Caleb Channels of Clinton, Ohio announce their engagement.

Alexandria is a 2018 Clinton-Massie High School graduate and 2021 Mount Vernon Nazarene University graduate. She is currently Children’s Pastor at Bedford Church of the Nazarene. She is the daughter of Michael and Saundra Juniet of Clarksville.

Timothy is a 2017 Online High School graduate who will be graduating from the University of Akron in May. He will be joining a local firm as a civil engineer upon graduation. He is the son of Delbert and Beth Channels of Clinton, Ohio.

The wedding ceremony will be in Mount Vernon, Ohio in May 2022. Upon returning from their honeymoon, the newlyweds will be living in Sagamore Hills, Ohio.