Matos, Kirkhart to wed

John Matos and Brittany Kirkhart are thrilled to announce their engagement. They are to be wed this July at the Brightside Music and Event Venue.

Brittany is from Washington Court House and was born in Wilmington. She graduated from the class of 2016 from Washington Senior High. She works with General Motors from Morley Inc. and is also a stay-at-home mom.

John is from Wilmington and was born in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. He graduated from the class of 2016 from the automotive mechanic program of Laurel Oaks. He works as a forklift mechanic for Toyota Prolift.

They reside in New Vienna with their daughter, Emery.