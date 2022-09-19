Massé-Hollon engagement

Dannielle Massé and Jeff Hollon, both of Centerville, Ohio, announce their recent engagement as well as their upcoming marriage on November 19 at the General Denver Hotel in Wilmington.

Danielle received her master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Wright State University and is presently completing her Ph.D. in Engineering. Her current position is mechanical engineer at the Air Force Research Laboratory in Dayton.

Jeff received his master’s degree and his Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Applied Science and Mathematics at Wright State University and is employed as a Machine Learning Engineer at Radiance Technologies, Inc. of Dayton.

Dannielle is the daughter of Gaétàn and Beth Massé of Charleston, South Carolina. Jeff is the son of Dr. John and Jennifer Hollon of Wilmington.