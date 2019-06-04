Wilson, Cook wed

Nicole Wilson of Newark, Ohio and Zachary Cook of Wilmington were married on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in a small intimate ceremony at the W Farmhouse in Granville, Ohio. Guests attending were Dave and Gina Wilson, parents of the bride, from Newark; and Renita Cook of Wilmington and Michael Cook of Columbus, parents of the groom. Also friends of the couple and relatives of the bridge. The couple resides in Powell, Ohio. A reception will be held at a later date.

Nicole Wilson of Newark, Ohio and Zachary Cook of Wilmington were married on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in a small intimate ceremony at the W Farmhouse in Granville, Ohio. Guests attending were Dave and Gina Wilson, parents of the bride, from Newark; and Renita Cook of Wilmington and Michael Cook of Columbus, parents of the groom. Also friends of the couple and relatives of the bridge. The couple resides in Powell, Ohio. A reception will be held at a later date. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/06/web1_20190603155612_001.jpg Nicole Wilson of Newark, Ohio and Zachary Cook of Wilmington were married on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in a small intimate ceremony at the W Farmhouse in Granville, Ohio. Guests attending were Dave and Gina Wilson, parents of the bride, from Newark; and Renita Cook of Wilmington and Michael Cook of Columbus, parents of the groom. Also friends of the couple and relatives of the bridge. The couple resides in Powell, Ohio. A reception will be held at a later date.