Morcos, Puckett wed

Jakob Puckett married Jolene Morcos on August 1, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California.

The groom’s parents are Dr. Scott and Tammy Puckett of Blanchester and the bride’s parents are Medhat and Nabila Morcos of La Habra, California. The newly married couple met at the University of Illinois while Jakob was earning his master’s degree in policy economics and Jolene was earning her juris doctor.

The couple resides near St. Louis, Missouri where Jakob is an analyst at the Show-Me-Institute and Jolene is completing her law degree.