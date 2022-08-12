PERSING-HOFFMANN WEDDING

Joe and Michelle Persing are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Honor Christine Persing of Martinsville, Ohio, to Charles Owen Hoffmann of Batavia, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Poynter.

The ceremony took place July 16 at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church.

The groom’s parents are Susan Sherman and David Hoffmann.

The bride works part-time as a copywriter for Edge Webware and is pursuing her bachelor’s in English from Liberty University.

The groom, a 2021 graduate of Miami University, is an officer in the Navy and is in flight school with the goal of becoming a Navy pilot.

After honeymooning in Asheville, the couple traveled to Pensacola, Fla., where the groom is currently stationed at the Naval base.