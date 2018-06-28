Clinton County May marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in May:

• Paul Donald Crone, 26, a mechanic, and Rachael Marie Huber, 25, a homemaker, both of Blanchester.

• Jesse Carter Cockman, 21, a chemical engineer, of Wilmington, and Madelyn Carol-Maria Peters, 20, a document agent, of Clarksville.

• Alessandro Gabriel Araujo, 33, a warehouse worker, and Victoria Marie Davis, 19, unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Kenneth Eugene Ledford, 50, a sales manager, and Tanja Lené Robinson, a real estate agent, both of Wilmington.

• Austin Matthew Valentine, 20, who works in service maintenance, and Crystal Lynn Bedard, 20, who works in assembly, both of Martinsville.

• Cory Bret Wayman, 31, a meter reader, and Amy Marie Elizabeth Saylor, 24, a customer service manager, both of Wilmington.

• Steven Ray Gerber, 34, who works in construction, and Sarah Elizabeth Armstrong, 37, who works in development, both of Wilmington.

• Eric Alden Stanton, 29, a cook, and Suziana Lee Conard, 24, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Nicholas Alan Justice, 27, a contractor, and Emily Abigail Davidson, 23, a sous chef, both of Blanchester.

• Alex Lee Hebb, 21, a factory worker, and Lacey Lynn Hatfield, 20, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Joshua William Gibson, 19, in the military, and Lane Isaiah McCarter, 20, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Terry Ray McWhorter Jr., 39, who works in construction, and Shayna Alexis Butler, 30, a homemaker, both of Blanchester.

• Joseph Michael Reiley, 27, a firefighter, and Eden Ashley Piechocki, 23, a child care teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Jeremy Robert Lamb, 39, a machinist, and Chelsei Jae Watkins, 25, an inspector, both of Blanchester.