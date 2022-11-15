Settlemyre appointed to Clinton Co. Board of Health

WILMINGTON – At a special meeting of the Clinton County Health District Advisory Council (DAC) last week, Patricia “Patti” Settlemyre, BSN, RN, was appointed to the Clinton County Board of Health.

The DAC is comprised of the presidents of Clinton County’s 13 boards of township trustees, the mayors of Wilmington and of the seven incorporated villages, and the president of the county commissioners.

Settlemyre, a registered nurse with over 35 years of experience in healthcare, retired two years ago as the president and co-founder of Community Care Hospice — a local nonprofit hospice organization that serviced Clinton, Highland and surrounding rural counties, was founded in 2004 and continues to thrive.

She worked at Highland District Hospital in home health as a case manager for eight years, two years in at an extended care facility. She also worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital as an RN on Medical, Telemetry, and Surgical floors for two years and 15 years prior, as a pharmacy technician.

Settlemyre has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Wright State University, graduating in June 1994. She was certified in hospice and palliative care for eight years until 2021, which she did not renew after her retirement. She currently serves on the Board of the Health Alliance of Clinton County and chairs the scholarship committee, for which five scholarship awards were given this past year. She also serves on the Board of the Highland County Senior Citizens.

Settlemyre is also involved with a horse rescue organization called the Ride of Pride Equine Sanctuary. She has one daughter and two grandchildren who she adores and spends as much time with as possible since retirement. She lives on a farm in Clinton County and loves nature, gardening, bird watching and her animals — three dogs, two horses and a cat.

Settlemyre fills the unexpired term through 2027 of Carla Raizk, who resigned her position on the Clinton County Board of Health in September after two decades of service.

