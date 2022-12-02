Wilmington community blood drive set for Dec. 14

DAYTON, Ohio – Give your support to the holiday season blood supply during Community Blood Center’s “12 Days of Giving” by donating at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington.

Everyone who registers to donate Dec. 5-17 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center, is automatically entered in the daily drawings to win one of 12 Amazon fire widescreen TVs. All donors also receive the knit Blood Donor Beanie.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Your donation will help CBC maintain the regional blood supply as winter weather and the holiday season arrives.

Save time when you donate by downloading the new Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.