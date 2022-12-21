Last walk-in COVID/flu vaccination clinic of year today

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Health District will host the last “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinic of the year today from 1-4 p.m at the Clinton County Annex Building’s community room. Bring your medical card(s).

The health district offices will be closed between Dec. 23-26 for the Christmas holiday. It will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 a.m. There will be no clinics the last week of December.

Please visit the Clinton County Health District website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict.

A photo from a Clinton County Health District walk-in vaccination clinic from last year. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/12/web1_Mike-McCarty-Booster-22-Dec-21.jpg A photo from a Clinton County Health District walk-in vaccination clinic from last year. Courtesy photo