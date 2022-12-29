Walk-in Wednesday clinics return

WILMINGTON — For 2023, Clinton County Health District (CCHD) will host “Walk-In” COVID & flu vaccination clinics on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m. until further notice.

The first clinic of 2023 will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. The location is the CCHD at the red Entrance C in the Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave. in Wilmington. Bring your medical card(s).

Other vaccination times: Other vaccination times are available by appointment for both COVID and non-COVID vaccinations. Call the nursing division at 937-382-7221 to schedule your time slot. You may also use our online scheduling tool at: https://healow.com/apps/provider/healthdepartment-clintoncounty-2050445.

Offices Closed: CCHD offices, including the Clinton County WIC office, will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

Please visit the website at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/HealthDistrict. For the latest updates, follow the health district social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

COVID & flu vaccinations available Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.