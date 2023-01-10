Johannes receives Health Commissioner’s Award

The 2022 Health Commissioner’s Award recipient is the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Environmental Health Director Matt Johannes. This annual award recognizes an employee for their loyalty, dedication and service to the CCHD, the Clinton County Board of Health and the citizens of Clinton County. Johannes will be retiring from his role as the environmental health director on Feb. 28, 2023, the position he has held since 1996. Johannes is pictured with Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

