CCSO inaugural recipient of Friend of the Clinton County Health District Award

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Health unanimously voted to name the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as the 2022 Friend of the Clinton County Health District (CCHD) Award.

As the inaugural recipient, the CCSO was recognized for its outstanding dedication and support of the CCHD.

Board of Health president, Terri Thobaben, at this week’s January Board of Health meeting thanked representatives of the CCSO for going above and beyond the expected to make Clinton County a safer and healthier community. Representatives from the CCSO included: Colonel Brian Prickett, Major Brett Prickett and Lieutenant Mike Kassinos.

Board of Health member Brian Larrick said, “As a small business owner, I have worked with many other counties and I can assure you that no other sheriff’s office provides such great dedication. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is the best community partner!”

From left to right, Terri Thobaben, Patti Settlemyre, Col. Brian Prickett, Pam Bauer, Lt. Mike Kassinos, Brian Larrick, and Dr. Janet Gick. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2023/01/web1_HealthDistrictAward.jpg From left to right, Terri Thobaben, Patti Settlemyre, Col. Brian Prickett, Pam Bauer, Lt. Mike Kassinos, Brian Larrick, and Dr. Janet Gick. Courtesy photo