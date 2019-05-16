Clinton County April marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in April:

• Clinton Neal Musselman, 34, who is self-employed, and Stephanie Nicole Bratton, 28, who works in cellular sales, both of Clarksville.

• Travis Michael Wright, 23, who works in manufacturing, and Kortni Joe Crone, 20, who works in manufacturing, both of Blanchester.

• Jack Louis Kretchek, 59, retired military, and Sandra Caroline Edwards, 57, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Drew Allen Johnson, 34, a factory worker, and Melissa Erin Foster, 33, S.T.N.A. (state-tested nursing assistant), both of Martinsville.

• Jacob Henry Cox, 28, a registered nurse, and Jessica Lynn Priser, 32, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Shawn Michael Burroughs, 24, a laborer, of Blanchester, and Nichole Krystal Bunton, 27, a laborer, of Midland.

• Jobrian Jesus Jaspe Chara, 22, unemployed, and Milena Aregay Wallis, 22, unemployed, both of Clarksville.

• Anthony Vincent McLaurin, 50, an avionic tech, and Anne Gerda Wilmsen, 38, a cosmetic therapist, both of Wilmington.