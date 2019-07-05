Senior Citizens hear of Panama Canal trip

PORT WILLIAM — Mrs. Cheryl (Randy) Lewis told of their trip through the Panama Canal at the July 2 Port William-Lumberton Senior Citizens meeting.

She cited historical developments of the canal. On a personal note, Cheryl said it took such a long time to go through, having to wait two hours for the water to fill. She also told of her experience during their vacation of getting on, riding and getting off a camel — she was very thankful there were no cameras allowed!

The Port William-Lumberton Senior Citizens meeting was opened by President Jim Armstrong leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Rev. John Beers Jr. giving the invocation. The committee of Ruth Brandenburg, Cheryl Lewis, Donna Borst, Judy Bryant and Regina Allen had beautifully decorated the tables in a theme of red, white and blue, with leis, vases with flags, stars and USA emblems down the middle of the tables, and handmade cups of candy, place mats and napkins to match at each place setting.

The July birthdays of Ron Whitacre, Melody Kearns and Rev. Beers, and anniversaries of Cheryl and Randy Lewis and Melody and Bill Kearns were recognized.

There was a delicious carry-in meal. After the business meeting, Donna Borst and Regina Allen awarded door prizes to Shirley Hughes, Pat Whitacre, Sue Smith, Judy Bryant, Everett Hughes, Melody Kearns, Mary McConnell and Rosalie Beers.

Others present were Shirley Hughes, Donna Ryder, Marian Orihood, Eva Botts and Ron Whitacre.