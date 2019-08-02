Clinton County June marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in June:

• Joshua Louis Luttrell, 34, a utility service technician, and Sara Anne Sedam, 32, a case manager, both of Wilmington.

• Dylan Christopher Nakoff, 21, a dispatcher, of Wilmington, and Blake Lee Rhinehimer, 20, unemployed, of Reesville.

• Elvis Jay Greathouse, 40, a technician, and Janet Eileen Daulton, 50, who works in quality assurance, both of New Vienna.

• Larry Tyrone Cobb, 42, a production manager, and Mindy Lee Haines, 39, a school aide, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher Aaron Jones, 25, a retail manager, and Charlie Ann Kirk, 22, a server, both of Sabina.

• Jordan Claudio Loyola-Rubio, 27, an aviation mechanic, and Joseline Dominique Avila, 29, a clerk, both of Blanchester.

• Lindsay Louise Wagoner, 41, a volunteer coordinator, and Samara Ruth Crisp, 35, a licensed practical nurse (L.P.N.), both of Blanchester.

• Eric Simon Wilcher, 31, a forklift operator, and Kimberly Ann Campos, 30, who works in Environmental Services at Clinton Memorial Hospital, both of Wilmington.

• Jessie Ray Peters, 32, U.S. Army, and Mandy Lynne Monds, 25, a nurse, both of Blanchester.

• Cameron Shane Yankey, 18, U.S. Army, and Brianna Elizabeth Kirby, 19, a stay-at-home mom, both of Sabina.

• Allan Michael Bitel, 22, a grocery clerk, and Cassie Jean Bradley, 23, a clerk, both of Port William.

• David William Appleman, 66, retired, and Jacqueline Minor, 64, retired, both of Wilmington.

• Trevor Thaddeus Jones, 21, a machine operator, and Jordan Nicole Driscoll, 22, a senior collateral specialist, both of Wilmington.

• Luis Bingham Boneta II, 60, a manager, of Bartlett, Tennessee, and Jennifer Royce Morrow, 54, a teacher, of Wilmington.

• Ryan Logan Roberts, 23, a farmer, and Jessica Mary Gruhot, 25, who works in retail sales, both of Wilmington.

• Donald Alexander Crowe, 25, a lineman, and Hannah Nichole Hughes, 24, a dental assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Leanne Stone, 54, a teacher, and Barbara Bath Singleton, 64, a secretary, both of Wilmington.

• Nicholas Kelly Hopkins Jr., 20, a plumber, of Fayetteville, and Marissa Ann Doughman, 20, who works in day care, of Blanchester.

• Daniel Lee King Jr., 22, a graphic designer, of Clinton, Indiana, and Kennedy Nicole Smith, 22, unemployed, of Sabina.

• Christopher Aaron Reedy, 26, a police officer, and Abegail Dawn Creachbaum, 24, a phlebotomist, both of Wilmington.

• Luke Robert Ederer, 22, a self-contractor, of Wilmington, and Hannah Elizabeth Pollack, 21, a child care provider, of Clarksville.

• Matthew Ryan Weese, 27, a pharmacy technician, and Dylanne Aubrey Margaret Petros, 25, a page designer, both formerly of Wilmington.

• Kyle Edward Davis, 25, an educator, and Tyne Davis Powers, 27, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Timothy Lee Russell Jr., 23, a truck driver, of Kettering, and Sara Marie Mulvaney, STNA (State-Tested Nursing Assistant), of Sabina.

• Mikolai Randolph Schiering, 32, a process engineer, of Clarksville, and Lindsey Marie Henize, 26, a filing clerk, of Sabina.

• Shane Allan Todd, 46, a lead foreman, and Nancy Levonne Mathews, 49, a clerk, both of New Vienna.

• Chad Christian Hagen, 37, a shift lead, and Randi Danielle Edens, 39, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Jackson Daniel Creamer, 38, who works in construction, and Amanda Jane Conger, 37, who works in corrections, both of Sabina.

• Rusty Lee Burkitt, 42, a dishwasher, and Kendra Eugena Kerns, 41, a server/manager, both of Wilmington.

• Todd Daniel Gross, 46, who works in sales, and Angela Kay Arnold, 45, a micro-biologist, both of Wilmington.

• Reece Benjamin Ibaugh, 23, a sales representative, of Wilmington, and Haley Catherine Brausch, 25, a general manager, of Clarksville.

• Aaron Daniel Nemcic, 28, who works in information technology, and Sarah Faye Goforth, 27, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Jeffrey Herbert Howard, 59, a shipper, and Amy Jo McCoy, 49, a district manager, both of Sabina.

• Tristen Jacob Pennington, 22, a truck driver, and Karli Suzanne Harris, 28, self-employed, both of Wilmington.

• Nicholas Joseph Wickham, 25, who works in credit collections, and Allissa Marie Falco, 23, a Kroger store associate, both of Blanchester.

• Jeffrey Cole Grant, 26, a technician, and Brittany Noel Storer, 29, an account manager, both of Wilmington.

