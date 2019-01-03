Clinton County September marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

Please be aware the News Journal publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . For more details, call 937-382-2574 and ask for the newsroom.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in September:

• Ronald Edward Eby, 46, a truck driver, and Andrea Elise Longenecker, 47, who works in I.T. support, both of Blanchester.

• Scott Vincent Lahmann, 21, a manager, of Wilmington, and Emma Laine Heys, 21, a massage therapist, of Beavercreek.

• Philip John Townsend, 25, an aircraft mechanic, and Ashlyn Irene Pentz, 29, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Phillip Ray Sholler Sr., 60, retired, and Linda Lou Riggsby, 63, a housekeeper, both of Sabina.

• Justin Brady Aubry, 23, a laborer, and Brittany Pearl Miller, 22, unemployed, both of Lynchburg.

• Christopher Robert Glancy, 29, a firefighter, and Brandy Marie Dawley, 32, an EMT, both of Blanchester.

• Logan Michael Fields, 25, an occupational therapist, and Kaylee Ann May, 25, a pharmacist, both of Wilmington.

• Dillan Ray Harris, 26, who is self-employed, and Karlee Mae Otey, 26, an LPN, both of Midland.

• Kevin Wayne Huffman, 44, who works in construction, and Crystal Marie Lovely, 40, a homemaker, both of Port William.

• David Ruben DeHass, 42, unemployed, of Wilmington, and Christine Maria Scott, 28, a case worker, of Sabina.

• Charles C. Rudduck, 76, retired, and Patricia Mary Rand, 70, a real estate agent, both of Clarksville.

• Jose Miguel Morales II, 35, a groomer, and Gloria Ramirez, 35, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• William Tyler North, 28, a groundskeeper, and Melissa Joy Brunner, 34, a customer service representative, both of Sabina.

• Zacchary Taylor Metz, 21, a mechanic, and Virginia Kay Fidler, 21, a factory worker, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Edward Thery, 37, a maintenance technician, and Erika Jean Conley, 39, MLS, both of Clarksville.

• Howard Everett Frump II, 26, a machine operator, and Debra Joy Mahan, 25, an administrative specialist, both of Wilmington.

• Jonathan Kyle Smith, 26, a subcontractor, and Angela Gayle Fleischmann, 36, a homemaker, both of Blanchester.

• Benjamin Thomas Ginter, 36, an engineer, of Wilmington, and Laura Jo Mullikin, 31, a social worker, of Bainbridge.

• Corey James Cochran, 25, an operations manager, and Erica Michele Hughes, 23, a bartender, both of Martinsville.

• Daniel James Fugett, 23, who works in sales, and Hanna Mae Allen, who works in gift processing, both of Blanchester.

• Sean Alexander Gibson, 22, a waiter, and Lauren Taylor Barclay, 21, an assistant manager, both of Wilmington.

• Brant Cole Hull, 24, a factory worker, and Tiffany Shyanne-Quinn Ward, 23, a crew member, both of Sabina.

• Spencer Jared Wanless, 29, who is self-employed, and Shuo Gu, 26, a student, both of Blanchester.

• Benjamin Cody Gilkison, 26, a machinist, and Kaitlyn Michelle Brewer, 23, an adjunct professor, both of Wilmington.

• Steven Patrick Green, 51, a farmer, and Mary Kathleen Minnish, 47, a billing auditor, both of Wilmington.

• Michael Robert Allbright, 38, an associate vice president, and Isabelle Marie Crickmore, 38, an I.T. specialist, both of Wilmington.

• Robert Lee Minney III, 23, a police officer, and Chanci Jazmine Doss, 25, a treatment coordinator, both of Wilmington.

• Brandon Lewis Black, 23, an electrician, and Meagan Nichole Williams, 21, a medical assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Zachary Wayne Hendrickson, 23, a material handler, and Shanya Jean Blasky, 22, who works in customer service, both of Wilmington.

• Justin Blake Hendrix, 22, a cook, and Emily Paige Wood, 22, a cook, both of Clarksville.

• Forest Levi Studer, 26, a project manager, and Jessica Marie Wiget, 23, a physical therapist assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Kyle James Aubry, 23, a state trooper, and Allyson Jean Monnin, 22, a student, both of Clarksville.

• Justin Earl Dancy, 22, a technician, and Mackenzie Paige Curless, 22, a receptionist, both of Blanchester.

• Craig Alan Fouch, 39, a technician, and Heather Nicole Sprowle, 37, an office manager, both of Wilmington.

• Gabriel Steven Hodge, 47, a machinist, and Pauletta Ann Marshall, 43, a registered nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Kevin Eugene Gregg Sr., 57, a forklift driver, and Dawn Lynn Kuhnell, 45, a factory worker, both of Wilmington.