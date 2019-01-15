Clinton County October marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

Please be aware the News Journal publishes engagement announcements and wedding stories for free. To submit either a story after the wedding or to announce the engagement, please e-mail your information and a photo to info@wnewsj.com . For more details, call 937-382-2574 and ask for the newsroom.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in October:

• Brandon Douglas Reed, 32, unemployed, and Brandy Gail Andrews, 27, a dog groomer, both of Port William.

• Logan James Barrett, 21, a machine operator, and Tara Dawn Williams, 21, a pharmacy tech, both of Wilmington.

• George William Cox II, 48, a warehouse associate, and Cheryl Lea Hodge, 48, a warehouse associate, both of New Vienna.

• Michael Ben Setty, 35, who works in manufacturing, and Jessica Renee Rosselott, 29, a respiratory therapist, both of Wilmington.

• Jason Lawrence, 25, a highway tech, and Haleigh Joell Stacy, 26, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Gerald Allen Lukey II, 56, who works in sales, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, and Kathy Lynn Miller, 56, a psychotherapist, 56, of Fort Thomas, Kentucky.

• Branson Lee Campbell, 20, an assembly worker, and Courtney Jane Lynn Dissel, 21, both of Blanchester.

• Alex M. Kinser, 24, a fence installer, and Casey Jean Rutt, 35, a cashier, both of New Vienna.

• Steven Aaron Smith, 43, a caregiver, and Raechel Elizabeth Simmerson, 37, an insurance representative, both of Wilmington.

• Nathan John Schmid, 21, a body technician, of Jamestown, and Alexis Renee Borgert, 19, a cashier, of Waynesville.

• Earl Brian McCullar, 37, a machine operator, and Brook Marie Ennis, 25, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Jeffery Alan Stewart, 48, an operator, and Robyn Annette Hedberg, 47, a cosmetologist, both of Blanchester.

• Alexander Edwin White, 28, a repairman, of Blanchester, and Skylia Kay Ramsey, 26, a registered behavior technician, of Connersville, Indiana.

• Richard Todd Price, 38, who works in sales, and Marianne Elizabeth Chaney, 34, who works in retail, both of Reesville.

• Mykle Cameron Marsden, 28, a UPS driver, and Tabaitha Dawn Holden, 26, a hair stylist, both of Wilmington.

• Hawkens Sedgmer Lewis, 25, a contractor, and Charese BreAnn Johns, 25, a cosmetologist, both of Wilmington.

• Aaron Matthew Bill, 24, a CDL driver, and Emily Christine Diacont, 22, a dog groomer, both of New Vienna.

• Evan Hayse Ferrell, 24, an audio engineer, and Jenna Elise Kufeldt, 24, a music teacher, both of Anderson, Indiana.

• Steven Gerald White, 28, who works in landscaping, and Stevey Ray Hollon, 28, a professional cleaner, both of Blanchester.

• Michael Evan Smith, 33, an I.T. tech, and Elizabeth Jane Armstrong, 30, a stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Jeffrey Scott Sites, 53, a meteorologist, of Wilmington, and Pamela Elaine Silverstrim, 51, a software consultant, of Clarksville.

• William Clark Hodge, 53, an aviation technician, and Felicia Nawal Watkins, 38, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Avery Scott Sanderson, 29, a production associate, and Jessica Marie Varney, 25, unemployed, both of Sabina.

• Jean Michel Estrada Ortega, 31, a travel agent, and Sara Jane Landrum, 33, a teacher, both of Wilmington.

• Kevin Franklin Wall, 27, a general manager, and Rebekah Mae Margaret Muchmore, 26, a student, both of Wilmington.

• Evan Lee Hilderbrandt, 27, a financial coach, and Kristina Marie Decker, 26, a medical assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Nathaniel Isaac Morris, 22, an account manager, and Kaylyn LeAnn Hamilton, 20, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Shane Christopher Hughes, 38, a mechanic, and Samantha Ann Adkins, 25, a nurse, both of Wilmington.

• Keith Whitley Fife, 25, a document release processor, and Taylor Marie Adams, a document agent, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew Ryan Rodgers, 35, a mail carrier, and Robin Marie Steiger, 34, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Jason Paul Holzheimer, 32, a cook, and Megan Lea Baker, 31, unemployed, both of Wilmington.

• Richard Gale Leggett III, 25, a forklift driver, and Allisun Jade Leasher, 24, a quality inspector, both of Wilmington.

• Nicholas Dale Schrader, 27, a QC analyst II, and Lisa Pamela Ade, 26, a chemist, both of Wilmington.

• Paul Wilson Stewart, 28, a truck driver, and Katie Elizabeth Adkins, 27, a veterinary assistant, both of Clarksville.