Clinton County November marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in November:

• Christopher Gerald Batterson, 20, a lube tech, and Lindsey Nicole Collett, 24, a lube tech, both of Blanchester.

• James Edward Arrington, 75, retired, and Phyllis Jean Gilliam, 68, retired, both of Wilmington.

• Matthew Ross Jarrell, 22, a customer service representative, and Courtney Elizabeth Stone, 24, an assembly line worker, both of Wilmington.

• Shane Gibson, 41, a service writer, of Martinsville, and Amy Elizabeth McIntosh, 47, an office manager, of Lebanon.

• Travis Lee Greene, 23, who works in shipping, and Abbigayle Grace Bennett, 23, who works in re-pack, both of Blanchester.

• Carl Richard Coleman, 33, self-employed, and Thomas Alan Gerbus, 26, a physician, both of Houston, Texas.

• Justin Taylor Reno, 39, a dock worker, and Michelle Lyn Powers, 39, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Keiler Dee Edwards, 22, who works in sales, and Jenna Renee Burkhart, 21, a secretary, both of Blanchester.

• Matthew Ryan Sexton, 31, a teacher, and Jia Liu, 29, unemployed, both of Blanchester.

• Robert Wayne Guy, 49, who works in construction, and Anna Kristin Keyser, 52, a childcare provider, both of Blanchester.

• Richard Austin Graham, 24, an operator, and Alyssa Kathryn Wiles, 25, a homemaker, both of Wilmington.

• Ronald Gabbard, 76, retired, and Vicki Dian Evans, 59, an assembler, both of Midland.

• Lance Darren Berry, 54, unemployed, and Diane Kay Richardson, 53, a supervisor, both of New Vienna.

• Christian Matthew Duderstadt, 27, who works in equine services, and Erika Edelle Walker, 27, self-employed, both of Wilmington.

• Ronald Lee Morris Jr., 34, a highway worker, and Miranda Nicole Noble, 29, a licensed optician, both of Wilmington.

• Charlie Mack Stiltner Jr., 30, a factory worker, and Ashlie Nicole Milburn, 22, an STNA (State-Tested Nursing Assistant), both of Sabina.

• Zheng Dian Zheng, 40, a chef, and Yanyu Chen, 38, unemployed, both of Wilmington.