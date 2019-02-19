Clinton County January marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — The following is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people applied for and received a marriage license in January:

• Jason Douglas Brown, 23, U.S. Air Force, of Japan, and Samantha Jean LeFaive, 23, Air Force Reserves, of Wilmington.

• Jason Dwayne Robinson, 33, a cashier, and Nicole Lynn Hines, 35, stay-at-home mom, both of Wilmington.

• Charles Dean Slusher, 52, a logistics manager, and Thresa Marie Modzeleski, 33, a warehouse associate, both of Wilmington.

• Dennis Richard Vezina, 58, a store manager, and Yvonne Nicole Redden, 46, an office administrator, both of Wilmington.

• Christopher Dennis Disney, 25, a supervisor, of Wilmington, and Kaitlin Annette McMullen, 27, a document agent, of Lynchburg.

• Joel Kristopher Clark, 23, a banker, of Dayton, and Lois Grace Parks, 24, a research assistant, of Wilmington.

• Eric Preston Bowers, 36, an industrial worker, and Sabrina Isabel Money, 20, an industrial worker, both of Wilmington.

• Chad Samuel Simpson, 28, a factory worker, of Wilmington, and Brooke Lynn Bailey, 28, a server, of Cincinnati.

• Nicholas Robert Zins, 42, who works in marketing, of Cincinnati, and Jennifer Anne Hale, 34, a teacher, of Leesburg.

• Brandon Joseph Davis, 32, a laborer, and Monika Rae Runyon, 41, who works in customer service, both of Wilmington.

• Dawson Steele Nace, 20, an assembly worker, and Cynthia Danielle Hughes, 33, an STNA (State-Tested Nursing Assistant), both of Wilmington.

• William Joseph Lane, 34, a roofer, and Jessica Marie Mossburger, 24, a secretary, both of Blanchester.

• Christian Xavier Stevenson, 46, an engineer, and Melissa Ann Thompson, 41, a stay-at-home mom, both of Blanchester.